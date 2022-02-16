357,200 Shares in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Purchased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 357,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned 1.33% of LSI Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in LSI Industries in the second quarter worth about $81,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in LSI Industries during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 48.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 29.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 249.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYTS. began coverage on LSI Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on LSI Industries in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LSI Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. LSI Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $187.56 million, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.79.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS).

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.