3,791 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Bought by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,791 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,509,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,503 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $504,204,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $262,655,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1,186.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,202,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $149,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Ross Stores by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,066,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $231,893,000 after acquiring an additional 978,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $96.19 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.10 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.14.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

