3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Lowered to $173.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $184.00 to $173.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MMM. Argus cut their price target on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.07.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE MMM opened at $157.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $155.36 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.