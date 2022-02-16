3M (NYSE:MMM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.150-$10.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.71 billion-$36.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.98 billion.3M also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.15-10.65 EPS.

NYSE:MMM traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,162. 3M has a 1 year low of $155.36 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $88.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.47.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $182.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 3M stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.02% of 3M worth $1,172,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

