41,956 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Purchased by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 41,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $20,011,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 110.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $699,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $642.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.23.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $4.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $428.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,606. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $491.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $499.90.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

