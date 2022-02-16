$44.65 Million in Sales Expected for Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will report sales of $44.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.15 million to $45.20 million. Veritone posted sales of $16.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 165.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year sales of $104.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.30 million to $105.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $175.20 million, with estimates ranging from $170.10 million to $179.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veritone.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VERI. Bank of America began coverage on Veritone in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Shares of VERI stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $18.27. 5,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,951. Veritone has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $47.53. The stock has a market cap of $639.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average of $22.35.

In other news, President Ryan Steelberg bought 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.47 per share, with a total value of $78,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Veritone by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Veritone by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Veritone by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Veritone by 0.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 165,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Veritone by 28.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

