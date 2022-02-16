7,021 Shares in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Bought by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,021 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in CDK Global by 12,080.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in CDK Global by 77.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.55. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 60.45%. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is presently 7.03%.

CDK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

