$747.37 Million in Sales Expected for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to report $747.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $774.00 million and the lowest is $739.40 million. Liberty Oilfield Services reported sales of $552.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year sales of $3.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Oilfield Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.82.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 2.63.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CFO Michael Stock sold 31,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $314,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,795 shares of company stock worth $1,116,815. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

