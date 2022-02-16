$747.96 Million in Sales Expected for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will announce sales of $747.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $753.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $741.47 million. Teleflex posted sales of $711.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Teleflex.

TFX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $431.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet cut Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.64.

Shares of TFX stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $327.00. The company had a trading volume of 215,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,765. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $289.00 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $321.64 and its 200 day moving average is $348.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74.

In other news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Teleflex by 14.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,152,000 after purchasing an additional 702,287 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in Teleflex by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,058,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,838,000 after acquiring an additional 550,512 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth about $119,911,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $184,687,000 after acquiring an additional 269,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 831.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 271,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $109,188,000 after buying an additional 242,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

