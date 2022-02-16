8PAY Price Reaches $0.0379 on Major Exchanges (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and $159,585.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00044138 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.80 or 0.07032965 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,564.02 or 0.99773396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00049153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00051508 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002901 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars.

