9,143 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Bought by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000. Kimberly-Clark accounts for 0.7% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.38.

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.87. 5,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,593. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 85.07%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

