9,447 Shares in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Bought by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,447 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Synovus Financial by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Synovus Financial by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of SNV opened at $53.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average of $46.59. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $69,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,050. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

