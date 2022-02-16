9,554 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Purchased by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,554 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,000. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.3% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,420,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,162.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 37,881 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $196,935,000 after purchasing an additional 34,881 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $8.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $505.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $571.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $494.45.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

