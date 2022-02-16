9,963 Shares in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Purchased by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,636,000 after buying an additional 56,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,863,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,018,000 after buying an additional 155,968 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,292,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,995,000 after buying an additional 23,425 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 816,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,065,000 after buying an additional 14,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 625,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,131,000 after buying an additional 38,137 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

GDV opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.05. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $27.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.