Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.500-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.700-$ EPS.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,078,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,820,477. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.77 and a 200-day moving average of $127.23. The firm has a market cap of $218.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.49.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

