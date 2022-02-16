Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

ACP stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 230,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 40,269 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 170,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 87,135 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

