Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,837 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF worth $7,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $18.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.39.

