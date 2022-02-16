ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 4,988 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 185% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,753 call options.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACAD traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.55. The stock had a trading volume of 22,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,493. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 0.61. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $52.12.

ACAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.22.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

