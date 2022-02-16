Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25.50 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.34). Approximately 554,924 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,878,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.85 ($0.34).

Separately, Liberum Capital lowered their price target on Accrol Group from GBX 95 ($1.29) to GBX 80 ($1.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Accrol Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £79.72 million and a PE ratio of -15.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 27.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.57.

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company manufactures and sells private label toilet rolls, kitchen towels, and facial tissues. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accrol Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accrol Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.