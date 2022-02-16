Ackrell SPAC Partners I (OTCMKTS:ACKIU) Shares Up 1%

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU) shares shot up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.38. 4,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 16,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I by 168.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I during the second quarter valued at $109,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I during the third quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Ackrell SPAC Partners I in the second quarter valued at about $589,000.

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage and wellness sectors.

