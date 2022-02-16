Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Receives $96.97 Consensus PT from Analysts

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $619,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 27,146 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $81.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,486,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,901,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The company has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.51. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $103.37.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

