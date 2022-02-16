Acute Angle Cloud 24-Hour Volume Reaches $137,661.00 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 47% against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $137,661.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,960.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.04 or 0.07145196 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.32 or 0.00289637 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $335.04 or 0.00762145 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00013240 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00009566 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00073855 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.97 or 0.00409404 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.77 or 0.00215580 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars.

