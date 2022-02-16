ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACV Auctions Inc. provides an online automotive marketplace for dealers and commercial partners. ACV Auctions Inc. is based in BUFFALO, N.Y. “

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACVA. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

ACV Auctions stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 47,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,567. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average is $18.73. ACV Auctions has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.77.

In other ACV Auctions news, Director Brian Hirsch sold 69,685 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $1,432,026.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 1,900 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 377,949 shares of company stock valued at $8,014,172.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,968,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 397.2% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,324,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,811 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,967,000. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,009,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,591,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,396 shares in the last quarter. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACV Auctions (ACVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.