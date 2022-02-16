Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AAP opened at $222.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $151.01 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

