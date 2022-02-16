Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.
AAP opened at $222.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $151.01 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.95.
About Advance Auto Parts
Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.
