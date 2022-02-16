Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

ADES opened at $6.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.71. The company has a market cap of $118.47 million, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.52. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 386.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 11,309 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

