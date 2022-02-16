Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 8,200 Shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 227.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Farmer Bros. worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Farmer Bros. by 57.3% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Farmer Bros. in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 10.5% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 22,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 47.7% during the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Farmer Bros. news, CEO D Deverl Maserang II purchased 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $100,098.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ruben E. Inofuentes bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 50,600 shares of company stock worth $321,528 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARM opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.50. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 31.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

