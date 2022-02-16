Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $89,000 Position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.21% of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 112.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PUI stock opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.21. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $35.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

About Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

