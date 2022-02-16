Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $97,000 Stock Holdings in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,925 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Summit State Bank worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Summit State Bank by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 79,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSBI opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.54. Summit State Bank has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $22.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Summit State Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.

