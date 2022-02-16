Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) by 71.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000.

LDEM opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $68.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.18.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.797 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25.

