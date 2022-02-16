Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $92,000 Investment in Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,577 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Bank of South Carolina as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKSC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of South Carolina stock opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.46 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.48. Bank of South Carolina Co. has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $25.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.53.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 12.50%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

