Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 149,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 29,712 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 39,250 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,073,000.

Get Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund alerts:

NYSE TTP opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%.

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.