Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Trading Down 5.5%

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) fell 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.85 and last traded at $36.95. 59,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,381,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.08.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.74 and its 200-day moving average is $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 300.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 127.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth $149,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile (NYSE:AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

