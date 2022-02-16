Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.33.
AVTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $188,667,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,118,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.
Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). On average, equities analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile
Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.
