Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.33.

AVTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $188,667,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,118,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.11. 56,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,826. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.98. Aerovate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $29.43.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). On average, equities analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

