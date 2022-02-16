Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AEHA) Short Interest Update

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AEHA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the January 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.00. Aesther Healthcare Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $10.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $999,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,499,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,651,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,472,000. Institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

