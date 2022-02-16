Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 51.55% and a negative net margin of 954.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AEMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 48,710 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 28,501 shares during the period. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

