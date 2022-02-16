Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.24

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.24 and traded as low as C$0.24. Africa Energy shares last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 13,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$335.02 million and a P/E ratio of -60.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.24.

Get Africa Energy alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Jeromie J. Kufflick sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total transaction of C$144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,900,833 shares in the company, valued at C$696,199.92.

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 90% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,062 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 43.85% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 49% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.