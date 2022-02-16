AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGFS opened at $1.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $2.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.