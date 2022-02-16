Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.32% from the company’s current price.

ABNB has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.06.

ABNB traded up $5.75 on Wednesday, reaching $185.82. 249,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,688,835. The stock has a market cap of $118.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of -0.50. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $218.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($10.88) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 172,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.09, for a total value of $33,899,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $6,454,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 941,873 shares of company stock valued at $167,070,500 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

