Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Releases Earnings Results

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($10.88) EPS.

Shares of ABNB traded up $6.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.68. 867,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,688,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.74. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $129.71 and a 1 year high of $218.78. The stock has a market cap of $118.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of -0.50.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 172,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.09, for a total transaction of $33,899,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.88, for a total transaction of $24,034,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 941,873 shares of company stock valued at $167,070,500. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. 31.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.21.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

