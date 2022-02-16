Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $913.15 Million

Analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will announce $913.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $902.50 million to $918.20 million. Akamai Technologies posted sales of $842.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $6.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.86. 5,519,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,746. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $120.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.58.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $319,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $678,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,325 shares of company stock worth $1,269,657 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 896.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet.

