Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies updated its FY22 guidance to $5.82-5.97 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.39-1.43 EPS.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $111.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.11 and a 200 day moving average of $111.58. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $120.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,657 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,392 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,835 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 84,720 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

