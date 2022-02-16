Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the January 15th total of 3,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.65, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.64%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGI. CIBC decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.39.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.