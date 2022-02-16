Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Albany International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.800-$3.300 EPS.

NYSE AIN traded down $4.78 on Wednesday, hitting $86.47. 842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,662. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.64. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Albany International has a 1-year low of $74.17 and a 1-year high of $93.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.20%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $440,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Albany International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Albany International by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Albany International by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Albany International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Albany International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,703 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIN. Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

