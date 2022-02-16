Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires New Holdings in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.10% of Docebo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Docebo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,165,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 38,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 466.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 69,256 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,051,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,822,000 after acquiring an additional 631,453 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Docebo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $56.31 on Wednesday. Docebo Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $92.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.92 and a beta of 2.45.

DCBO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. increased their price objective on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.22.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO).

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.