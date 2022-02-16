Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys New Holdings in Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Argus Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Argus Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Argus Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argus Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argus Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGUU opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. Argus Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $11.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12.

