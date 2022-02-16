Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 403.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,418 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,584,000 after buying an additional 40,974 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 299,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,883 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 272,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,314,000 after buying an additional 13,451 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 19.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,632,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,683,000 after buying an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. 18.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.40.

Shares of NYSE:ASR opened at $221.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.12. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $164.11 and a 1 year high of $228.19.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

