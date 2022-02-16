Alberta Investment Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.90.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $125.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.15.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,635,506. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

