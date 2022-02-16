Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 68.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the second quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 1,204.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Primerica from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.29.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $221,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $137.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.35 and a 200 day moving average of $154.58. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.97 and a 12-month high of $179.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28). Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 17.06%.

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to buyback $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

