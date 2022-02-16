Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

ALX stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.55. The company had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,931. The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.59. Alexander’s has a one year low of $246.15 and a one year high of $308.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,279,000 after purchasing an additional 21,728 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alexander’s by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,822,000 after acquiring an additional 12,364 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alexander’s by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

