Alight (ALIT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ALIT opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Alight has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.13.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Alight in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

In other Alight news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.58 per share, for a total transaction of $158,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALIT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,377,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 695,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,286,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Alight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,961,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 1,173.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 178,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 221,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 102,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

About Alight

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

